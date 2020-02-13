Remembering the Flood of 1983

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With the Pearl River expected to crest at a level unseen in Jackson in decades, city officials are calling for evacuations.
The Pearl River in Jackson is expected to reach 38 feet. That would be the third-highest ever recorded. The record crest is 43.28 feet in 1979, but the last time the river was this high was when it reached 39.58 feet in 1983.
The flooding in 1983 was devastating for many in Central Mississippi. WLBT went back into the archives to show you a look at what the conditions were like the last time the Pearl River reached such heights.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.