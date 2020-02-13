LIVE: Pearl River now projected to reach 10 feet above flood stage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Jackson is now forecasted to reach 38 feet.
As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the river is at 34.19 feet, which is six feet above flood stage.
The projected crest of 38 feet is expected to come Saturday.
Hinds County officials are hosting a press conference to discuss the flooding. Watch live here.
A crest of 38 feet would be the third-highest ever recorded. The record crest is 43.28 feet in 1979, and reached 39.58 feet in 1983.
According to National Weather Service, a crest of 38 feet would cause a large number of homes to flood in Northeast Jackson and put water into buildings in Downtown Jackson.
The river became inundated after several inches of rain over the past week.
The City of Jackson is urging people to take precautions. They say these neighborhoods should prepare ahead of time:
- Lynch Creek
- Town Creek
- Purple Creek
- Hanging Moss
- Hemingway Circle
- Camelot Apartments
- Any area near the Pearl River
Sandbags are available for pickup Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 4225 Michael Avalon Street.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.