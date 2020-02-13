MEMA holds Crisis Action Team meeting on flooding expected from rising Pearl River

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Emergency Management Director Greg Michel and MEMA’s Crisis Action Team are holding a meeting to discuss the plan for the rising Pearl River.
The river is expected to crest in Jackson at 38 feet on Sunday.
Earlier Thursday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said anyone living in Northeast Jackson near the river should “consider evacuating” for 3-4 days. There is no mandatory evacuation in place. The City of Jackson is urging people in several areas to take precautions. You can see the list of the streets that will likely be affected here.
You can see the complete set of River Flood Extents within the National Weather Service Jackson Warning Area here.
