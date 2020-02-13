Man dies at hospital after possibly being shot in west Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating a deadly shooting that possibly happened at an unknown location on Florence Avenue.
The male victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle just after 6 a.m.
He had been shot in the upper body and died from his injury shortly after arriving at the hospital.
This marks the first of two deadly shootings that happened in the Capital City this morning.
There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.