Malco petitions to add bowling lanes to Madison theater

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Malco is looking to add more entertainment options to its theater in Madison.
They’ve proposed to convert two of the auditoriums at Grandview Cinema into a nine-lane boutique bowling area.
Malco says city officials are against their proposal.
The Madison Planning and Zoning Commission voted in favor of Malco changing the zoning classification to allow the bowling lanes, but there are more steps to take.
There will be a vote at the next board of aldermen meeting to determine whether the city will allow the bowling alley to be built.
Malco has started a petition to gather signatures to help make the bowling lanes a reality. Click here to sign.
