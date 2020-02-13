Honoring Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan at the Dixie National Rodeo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday’s opening performance at the Dixie National Rodeo included a heartwarming and special tribute for a hero in our community. Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan was helped from his wheelchair to a standing ovation.
Deputy Sullivan was critically injured when he was shot in the head last September responding to a kidnapping call in Canton. Sullivan spent months at the University of Mississippi Medical Center fighting for his life. After weeks of rehabilitation and learning to walk at the Methodist Rehabilitation Center he was released just before Christmas. A caravan stretched for miles, as law enforcement officers from all over the state made their way to Sullivan’s home in Flora, where the streets were lined with people welcoming the recovering deputy back home.
Saturday night performers paid tribute to Deputy Sullivan. WLBT is a proud partner with the Dixie National Rodeo in remembering Deputy Sullivan’s courage.
We would like to share this video tribute with you of this special night for Deputy Sullivan, his family, his fellow law enforcement officers and fans of the Dixie National Rodeo.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.