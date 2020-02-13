Honoring Madison County Deputy Brad Sullivan at the Dixie National Rodeo

Deputy Sullivan was critically injured when he was shot in the head last September responding to a kidnapping call in Canton. Sullivan spent months at the University of Mississippi Medical Center fighting for his life. After weeks of rehabilitation and learning to walk at the Methodist Rehabilitation Center he was released just before Christmas. A caravan stretched for miles, as law enforcement officers from all over the state made their way to Sullivan’s home in Flora, where the streets were lined with people welcoming the recovering deputy back home.