Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Austin Wiley had 18 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five blocked shots and No. 11 Auburn beat rival Alabama 95-91 Wednesday night in the Tigers' latest foray into overtime. The Tigers picked up their fourth overtime win of the last five games. This time they scored the first eight points of overtime and held on for redemption from an earlier 19-point loss to the Crimson Tide. J'Von McCormick, who hit the game-winner and three big 3-pointers in an overtime win over No. 25 LSU, made two free throws with 18 seconds left.