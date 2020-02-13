Give the gift of life: Mississippi Blood Services hosts annual blood drive in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s nothing like a little love to get the heart pumping... and the blood going. If you have all of that going on, why not give the gift of life?
Valentine’s Day isn’t until Friday, but you can get a jump start on giving a special gift.
The annual Valentine’s Day Blood Drive at Mississippi Blood Services kicks off at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
There is a critical need for all blood types.
Donations are typically down during the winter months as the holiday season ended.
Mississippi Blood Services says the need to help patients in local hospitals remains constant, and they’re encouraging the community to roll up their sleeves and donate blood.
Donating takes about one hour out of your day.
You can donate from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mississippi Blood Services on Tree Street in Flowood.
Donors will receive lunch and a free t-shirt designed by award-winning cartoonist Marshall Ramsey.
If you can’t make it, there’s another day of giving Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
