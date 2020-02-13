First Alert Forecast: rain exits; Winter’s chill returns

THURSDAY: Clouds will hang out through the day amid a chilly northerly breeze as the front finally exits to the southeast. Temperatures will hang in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the day. Skies will clear through Thursday night, with lows falling back near freezing.
FRIDAY: After a frosty start, expect mid-February sunshine to try to do some work, but it can only do so much. High temperatures will move back to the lower and middle 50s, falling short of ‘normal’ values. Expect another cold night near freezing again by early Saturday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will feature another half and half situation; mainly dry Saturday with rain returning by Sunday. Highs Saturday will get back to the lower 60s; middle 60s by Sunday. Yet another unsettled pattern will take us into next week with chances for rain and storms to return in periods. Highs will stay warm, in the lower 70s through mid-week. A front will settle over the region through late week, keeping opportunities of rain elevated and turning cooler.
