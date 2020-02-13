First Alert Forecast: rain exits; Winter’s chill returns

EXTENDED FORECAST: The weekend will feature another half and half situation; mainly dry Saturday with rain returning by Sunday. Highs Saturday will get back to the lower 60s; middle 60s by Sunday. Yet another unsettled pattern will take us into next week with chances for rain and storms to return in periods. Highs will stay warm, in the lower 70s through mid-week. A front will settle over the region through late week, keeping opportunities of rain elevated and turning cooler.