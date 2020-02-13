City of Ridgeland issues mandatory evacuation for Harbor Pines subdivision

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Gene McGee has issued a mandatory evacuation for the Harbor Pines Subdivision in Ridgeland.
“The Pearl River is just over 34 feet and rising. We expect the river to continue to rise over the next several days, and according to the NWS, the river should crest at 38 feet on Sunday. The subdivision could see up to four feet of flooding, said McGee.”
The City of Ridgeland asks everyone to actively begin vacating their homes promptly and cautiously. The City will inform residents when it’s safe to return to their property.
The Pearl River is expected to crest at 38 feet on Sunday.
