18-wheeler, two other vehicles involved in crash in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles were involved in an accident on I-20 near the Bovina exit in Warren County Tuesday evening.
First responders and tow trucks are on the scene.
Smoke was seen coming from a ravine beside the road where the vehicles settled, although it is not known which vehicle it was coming from.
The sound of wheels spinning was also heard coming from the ravine.
Traffic was at a complete standstill around 8:30 p.m., but cars are now being able to trickle through the scene.
Right now, we do not know if there were injuries or what the cause of the accident was.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.