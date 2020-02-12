Vicksburg police officer dies

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers in the City of Vicksburg are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Vicksburg Police Officer Beverly Prentiss died in her home Wednesday morning.
Prentiss began her career with the Vicksburg Police Department as a Dispatcher in 1981, and transitioned to Patrolman the following year. She retired in 2016 as a Lieutenant in Domestic Violence Investigations. Returning to the department in November 2018, Prentiss worked as a part-time officer and court bailiff. During her career, she served in the Patrol, Juvenile, and Criminal Investigation divisions.
The Department said that Lieutenant Prentiss was known as a caring and committed law enforcement professional who had deep, genuine concern for the community she served.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.