Tupelo Middle School student dies during basketball practice

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tupelo Middle School student passed away during basketball practice last weekend, reports WTVA.
Foul play is not suspected.
In a Facebook post by the Tupelo Saints Basketball Organization, they identify the teen as Jaeven Dixon.
“Jaeven lived his life to the fullest and touched so many people during his time here with us,” the post says.
Dixon is described as being ‘the glue’ of the team and having ‘this swag about himself that other kids couldn’t help but notice.’
“Jaeven had a tremendous impact on our kids and we will continue to carry out his legacy by the way we live our lives and our integrity of the game.”
The Director of Communications with the Tupelo Public School District, Greg Ellis, said grief counselors were on hand to speak with students and teachers during this difficult time.
