Suspect arrested after carjacking woman at gunpoint in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested after attacking a woman in Jackson Tuesday evening.
Jonathan Williams is charged with armed carjacking after taking the victim’s vehicle at gunpoint in the 5000 block of Gaylyn Drive.
Authorities used vehicle tracking and assistance from Warren County sheriff’s office deputies to arrest Williams and recover the vehicle.
The suspect had entered Warren County traveling westbound on Interstate 20 when deputies found him.
A gun was also recovered from the carjacked vehicle.
