Pearl River flooding expected to be worse than before

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County officials are urging residents to prepare for high water on the Pearl River over the next week, as a flood warning is placed in effect.
They say the river is expected to crest at 35.5 feet between Saturday and Sunday. They say if you flooded a couple of weeks ago, you need to prepare to flood again - this time possibly even worse.
Reservoir officials are doing everything they can to mitigate flooding down stream. The Reservoir is currently at 295 feet.
That allows them to store some of the rain water coming down stream.
The forecast is for 74,000 cubic feet of water to be flowing into the Reservoir per second come Sunday. That’s enough to cover a football field every second.
Hinds County Emergency Operations Center Director said, “Byram is going to have some water at Swinging Bridge. Rosemary Road in Terry will be inundated. We’ll have to go down there tomorrow and talk to those people, make sure they’re prepared we haven’t seen this type of water. I believe the weather service told me since 83 if we get to 35.5.”
Officials in Hinds County say they will be visiting with people living in low lying areas in the coming days, urging them to have a flood plan and to evacuate if they need to.
People, again, urged not to walk or drive in floodwaters. They’re also expecting flash flooding to be a concern in areas that don’t normally flood.
Sandbags are also being distributed by the City of Jackson.
Residents can pick them up at 4225 Michael Avalon from 8-5 Wednesday.
