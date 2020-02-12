All schools under New Learning Resources to remain open; group issues statement after owner’s arrest

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The New Learning Resource School District released a statement in the wake of a multi-million-dollar embezzlement scheme involving the district’s founder.
In the statement the district stresses that all schools will remain open and that founder Nancy New and her son Zachery will be transitioned out. An interim director will be announced soon.
“New Learning Resources, Inc. (NLR), the operating entity of the New Learning Resources School District, plans to keep open all schools within the district. It is our goal to continue providing the same innovative learning opportunities that our students, their parents, and the community deserve and expect without disruption. We have no plans to close or suspend operations of any schools.
The New family is currently transitioning out of the day-to-day operations of NLR. Oversight of daily operational functions of the organization will transition to an interim director, whom we plan to announce shortly.
In the meantime, we want to reiterate to our valued students and their parents, faculty, administrators, and others associated with NLR that we plan to keep each of these valuable educational institutions open now and into the future.”
Nancy New was the owner and director of Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and New Learning Resources, Inc. Zachery New was the Assistant Executive Director of MCEC. The two are accused of funneling million in public funds to their private businesses. They are both facing multiple charges after the State Auditor announced these arrests and several others, including the former DHS head John Davis.
Nancy and Zachery New face up to 170 years in prison each and a $220,000 fine each.
