Mississippi trooper files suit against city of Flora, police chief, officer and others

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Highway Patrol state trooper is seeking at least half-a-million-dollars from the city of Flora, its police chief, a police officer and others in a lawsuit filed in federal court.
Dontai Jackson was arrested last June by Flora police officer James Shires on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge, later dismissed by the Flora Municipal judge.
Attorney Carlos Moore claims unlawful arrest and false imprisonment in the six count lawsuit.
Mayor Les Childress declined comment and referred us to Police Chief Arty Girard, who was unavailable.
