Madison police officers compete for $100,000 on Ellen’s Game of Games

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi police officers made an appearance on Ellen’s Game of Games Tuesday night, vying for the $100,000 grand prize!
William Davis and Brian Loveall first competed in the game ‘Danger Word’ against two medical students from Flint, Michigan.
“Four people helping the world be a better place. That’s fantastic,” Ellen said, introducing the contestants.
After winning, William Davis competed by himself in the next round of the show where he would sadly be eliminated.
The winner of Tuesday night’s episode would go on to win $75,000.
A new episode of Ellen’s Game of Games will air Tuesday, Feb. 18th, at 7 p.m.
