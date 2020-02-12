City of Jackson bracing for another round of potential flash flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is urging citizens to prepare for potential flooding as another heavy rain event is expected.
There is a high potential for flash flooding between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.
People who live in the following areas should prepare ahead of time:
- Lynch Creek
- Town Creek
- Purple Creek
- Hanging Moss
- Hemingway Circle
- Camelot Apartments
- Any area located near the Pearl River
In the event that flash flooding occurs, drivers should seek out alternate routes to reach their destinations, avoiding viaducts and areas of high water. Turn around, don’t drown. Please do not remove barricades on the roadways. They have been put in place to ensure drivers’ safety.
Additionally, do not walk in flood waters. Flood waters carry debris which can be contaminated with harmful chemicals, rodents, bio hazards, etc. Keep kids and pets out of flood waters.
Sandbags will be available for pick up only until Friday, February 14, 2020 from 8:00 am until 5:00 pm at 4225 Michael Avalon Street.
All City offices will be closed and City services will be unavailable on Monday, February 17, 2020 in observance of Presidents’ Day. YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PICK UP SANDBAGS ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17th.
