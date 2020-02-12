Calvin Perry, 20

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Calvin Perry, a 20-year-old black man, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after a shooting at a park in south Jackson, according to police.
Sgt. Roderick Holmes said Perry’s body was discovered at approximately 9 a.m. at Woods Park, located at the corner of Sykes Road and Meadow Lane.
Holmes said Perry was shot multiple times.
Investigators found several shell casings nearby, and witnesses told police they heard gunfire earlier that morning.
Officers have not yet been able to determine a motive.
No arrests have been made at this time.
If you know any information that may help, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.
