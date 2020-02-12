Body found in Lee County lake identified as former MSU football player

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The body found in a Lee County lake this week was identified as former Mississippi State football player P.J. Jones, reports WCBI.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said they were able to identify the body based on the fingerprints.
It was Monday afternoon when Jones was discovered in a lake in the Indian Hills subdivision.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said foul play does not appear to be involved.
The State Crime Lab is still investigating the cause of death.
