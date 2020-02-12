Black man wearing KKK robe at Va. store told police he was 'conducting a social experiment’

The Stafford County Sheriff Office said they were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Stafford Marketplace Target for the report of someone wearing a KKK outfit. (Source: @Cky182Dude/NBC Washington)
February 11, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST - Updated February 12 at 2:26 PM

STAFFORD COURTHOUSE, Va. (AP) - Virginia authorities say a black man seen wearing a Ku Klux Klan robe and hood at a Virginia shopping center told sheriff’s deputies he was performing a social experiment.

Stafford County Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said in a video statement posted to social media that the sheriff’s office was called to a Target store at the Stafford Marketplace around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of someone wearing the costume.

He says deputies found the person in the robe, identified him as a black man and determined he didn’t live in the area.

Deputies warned him about wearing a mask in public and he left.

Happening Now: Earlier this afternoon, we responded to reports of a subject wearing a KKK outfit at the Stafford Marketplace Target. At approximately 2:30 p.m., deputies made contact with the subject who claimed he was conducting a social experiment. The subject is not a Stafford resident. He was warned on wearing a mask in public and left the scene.

Posted by Office of Stafford County Sheriff on Tuesday, February 11, 2020

