ALERT DAY: storms, a few strong, possible Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: A warm front will lift across the region through the day – pushing temperatures from the morning 40s and 50s well into the 70s into the afternoon hours. In the warm, unstable air, a few strong to severe storms may develop; a squall line will track across the region through Wednesday night. The strong storms could bring damaging wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes. The squall line will push through by early Thursday.
THURSDAY: Clouds will hang out through the day amid a chilly northerly breeze as the front finally exits to the southeast. Temperatures will hang in the 50s through the day. Skies will clear through Thursday night, with lows falling back near freezing.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sunshine finally returns for Friday amid another Winter’s chill in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds will start to roll back in Saturday as highs sneak back to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Another surge of moisture and a few disturbances will bring back more rain chances to the area through the latter part of the weekend and into early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
