18-wheeler carrying honey bees overturns near Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - An 18-wheeler carrying honey bees has overturned near Vicksburg in Warren County.
It happened on I-20 W at the 6 mile marker just before the city limits around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver was taken to River Region Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
County firefighters, Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Mississippi Department of Transportation are all on the scene of the accident, according to the Vicksburg Daily News.
Arrangements are being made to safely recover the bees and the 18-wheeler, according to MHP.
Traffic has been affected and it is advised to avoid this area if possible.
