Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Day today and tomorrow. More rain on the way 1 to 3 inches on top of what we’ve already had by the time this storm ends Thursday morning. Occasional rain tonight and Wednesday. We will see much warmer and unstable air Wednesday that could lead to late afternoon and early evening strong to severe thunderstorms. Lows tonight will be in the 50s and highs tomorrow will reach the 70s. Colder air comes in later tomorrow night with lows in the 40s. Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the 50s Lows near freezing. Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. There is a slight chance for showers to return Sunday. Average high this time of year is 60 and the average low si 38. Northeast wind at 10 mph tonight and southwest at the same speeds Wednesday with higher gusts. Sunrise is 6:46am and the sunset is 5:43pm.