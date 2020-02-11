Pearl River reaches flood stage with more rain coming

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Pearl River in Jackson is expected to reach a crest of 35 feet in the coming days.
As of Tuesday morning, the river is at 28 feet, which is flood stage. As the water goes above 28 feet, more areas become inundated with flood water.
The highest river crest on record is 42.28 feet in April 1979.
Last month, the river reached above 34 feet but never approached the highest forecasted crest.
With several more inches of rain expected in the coming days, emergency officials are keeping a close eye on the rising river. Tuesday and Wednesday are Alert Days because of the threat of flooding and heavy rain.
Hinds County Emergency Management will host a press conference at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the water levels. Check back here to watch the conference live.
