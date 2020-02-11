Oktibbeha Co. Lake dam under ‘watch’ status as rain raises water level

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Emergency management officials upgraded the Oktibbeha County Lake dam to “watch” status due to recent heavy rainfall, WTVA reports.
Oktibbeha County Emergency Management Agency Director Kristen Campanella believes the water level will return back to the level of concern before pumping operations began.
“I am concerned with the amount of rainfall we are expected to receive this week,” Campanella said. “We could possibly exceed the level where we were in January.”
In the event a mandatory evacuation is ordered, law enforcement will ride through affected areas with lights and sirens to alert residents. For those who have medical issues and need assistance, an ambulance will transport them to Oktibbeha County Hospital.
As a precautionary measure, the agency requested the Red Cross shelter reopen at the pet-free First Baptist Church Outreach Center on South Jackson Street. The Oktibbeha County Humane Society will house evacuees’ pets. Residents will need to call 662-338-9093 to make arrangements.
According to Campanella, crews will continue monitoring the areas of concern and provide updates as conditions change.
