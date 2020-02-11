MSDH, CDC continue to monitor current outbreak of coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Health and National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to monitor the current outbreak of coronavirus.
Mississippians are not currently considered at risk for the virus unless they have recently traveled to China or have been in close contact with someone who has confirmed infection.
There have been no cases in Mississippi and no one is being investigated as possible cases.
Mississippi remains in peak flu season though and the State Health Department reported rates of an influenza-like illness have risen for the past three weeks in a row.
Nationally, 78 children have died so far this year.
Children under the age of 5, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, and those in poor health need flu protection.
There is also an ongoing hepatitis A outbreak in Mississippi and surrounding states. The State Department of Health is investigating.
It is affecting those who use drugs, those who are in jail or were recently in jail, those with unstable housing or who are homeless and men who have sex with men.
There have been 165 cases so far, 100 men, 65 women.
One-hundred-and-twenty of the cases involve recreational drug use.
