Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Day continues for today, tomorrow and Wednesday. Heavy rain to the north of I-20 may result in flash flooding tonight. Strong to severe storms may form elsewhere. Lows tonight will be in the 60s. Highs on Tuesday will stay in the 60s with mostly cloudy skies. There may be a few showers or a thunderstorm, but the bulk of the next round of rough weather will arrive on Wednesday, especially Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s Wednesday. Storms may be severe Wednesday night and showers will remain for parts of Thursday as highs will only be in the 50s. Friday looks to be the best day in the forecast for this week as it will be sunny, but cool. Lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s. The weekend will be partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the 60s. South wind tonight at 10mph and north wind Tuesday at 5mph. Average high this time of year is 59 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 6:47am and the sunset is 5:43pm.