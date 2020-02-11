Memphis police officer relieved of duty after being charged with DUI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An officer with the Memphis Police Department has been relieved of duty after facing DUI charges.
Officers were called to an accident at I-40 near Sam Cooper Feb. 9 around 3:00 a.m.
Carrington Hite, 30, told police he had a little to drink and was texting while driving his Dodge Charger. His car was wrecked at the bottom of the ravine.
An MFD ambulance made the scene, but Hite refused transport. He also told first responders his ribs were sore.
According to a police report, Hite failed multiple DUI tests but passed one.
Hite has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an ongoing internal investigation. He has been employed with the department since March 2017.
