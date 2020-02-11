Man accidentally shoots himself in the leg at Jackson gas station

By WLBT Digital | February 10, 2020 at 11:07 PM CST - Updated February 10 at 11:11 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police respond to an accidental shooting at the Shell gas station at 1403 Lakeland Drive Monday night.

A man calls 911 just after 7 p.m. saying he had shot himself in the leg.

The man was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital. Officers did recover a gun at the scene.

Robbery/Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene.

The gas station shut down while police investigated what happened.

