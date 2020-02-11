Lincoln County man charged for punching school principal, sheriff says

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lincoln County man has been charged after punching a school principal in the face.
Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Rushing says 39-year-old Brandon Jordan punched West Lincoln Attendance Center Principal John Shows on Friday. It happened during a meeting in Shows’ office. A deputy was present during the meeting and witnessed the incident.
Jordan has posted bond on the charge of felony simple assault. His beef with the principal is unclear.
We have a call in to Principal Shows to see how he’s doing.
