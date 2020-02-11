Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

FIRES-BLACK CHURCHES
Guilty plea to federal charges in black church burnings
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The suspect in fires set last spring at three African American churches in Louisiana has pleaded guilty to federal and state charges. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Lafayette says that Holden Matthews pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of intentionally damaging religious property _ a hate crime _ and to using fire to commit a felony. He later pleaded guilty to related state charges. Matthews is white and the destruction of black churches in St. Landry Parish evoked memories of civil rights-era terrorism. However, the federal indictment said the motive involved the properties' religious character.
BC-MISSISSIPPI RIVER-BARGE CRASH
Families of 2 killed in Louisiana barge crash suing owners
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Families of two crew members killed in a barge collision on the Mississippi River have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the boats' owners. Matthew Brigalia and Shawn Pucheu were among three crew members whose bodies were never recovered after their barge sank the river after the crash Jan. 26 in St. Charles Parish, Louisiana. A wrongful death suit filed by Brigalia and Pucheu's families in New Orleans says the collision was preventable and the vessels involved weren't seaworthy.David Flotte, an attorney for one of the barge owners, said he company is cooperating with investigators bu declined to comment further. An attorney for the company that owns the vessel the men served aboard did not immediately return a phone message.
BC-US-CLERGY-ABUSE-NEW-ORLEANS-SAINTS
Saints owner denies team had role in clergy sex abuse list
The owner of the New Orleans Saints says the NFL team played no role in determining which priests would be named in the list of “credibly accused” clergy published by the area's Roman Catholic Church. Gayle Benson issued a statement that also said she has never made payments to help the church pay legal settlements to victims of clergy abuse. The statement marked Benson's first remarks since The Associated Press reported last month about hundreds of confidential Saints emails that allegedly show team executives did behind-the-scenes public relations damage control amid the archdiocese's clergy abuse crisis.
OFFICER ARRESTED
Louisiana officer accused of drunk driving crash in cruiser
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police have arrested an officer accused of driving drunk in his cruiser then becoming combative with emergency crews who responded when he crashed. An arrest warrant says 30-year-old Dave Davis was driving his unmarked Baton Rouge police car Sunday when he ran a red light and crashed into another driver. Investigators wrote that Davis appeared intoxicated and started yelling at EMS personnel and firefighters when they tried to help him. The Advocate reports Davis later punched a wall and had to be sedated at a hospital. It's unclear whether he's been formally charged and Baton Rouge police declined to comment on his employment status.
AP-MARDI GRAS-PARKING TICKETS
Mardi Gras results in hundreds of parking tickets in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Celebrating Mardi Gras is proving costly for hundreds of people cited for illegal parking on the Alabama coast. Police in Mobile say they issued more than 400 parking tickets in connection with three Mardi Gras parades held Friday and Saturday. In addition, a total of 52 vehicles got towed. Police estimate more than 152,000 people turned out in Mobile for parades held by the Conde Cavaliers, the Bayport Parading Society and the Pharaohs and Conde Explorers. Police said a total of 10 people were arrested on either misdemeanor or felony charges.
DEPUTIES KILLED
Jury: Death penalty for man in Louisiana deputies' killings
EDGARD, La. (AP) — A jury has opted for the death penalty for a man convicted of killing two Louisiana sheriff's deputies during a bloody gun battle in 2012. The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported that Kyle Joekel showed little reaction to the jury's decision Sunday at the St. John the Baptist Parish courthouse. Jurors convicted the 35-year-old Joekel on Friday of two counts of first-degree murder. Deputies Brandon Nielsen and Jeremy Triche were killed during a shootout at a trailer park in an area west of New Orleans. Authorities said an early morning assault on another deputy led to that deadly shootout.
HOMELESS SHELTER MOVES
Shelter for the homeless in New Orleans gets new home
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The main shelter for homeless men in New Orleans is planning a move to a new home. The Ozanam Inn's current building is in an area that was once considered run down. Now it's a part of the city where development of hotels and apartments is booming. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that the building's owners, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, sold it in November. The plan is for Ozanam Inn to move into an old medical building not far from the Superdome in an area largely occupied by light industrial workshops and warehouses.
DOUBLE MURDER-CONVICTION
Man faces life sentences in 2013 double murder
GRETNA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man will be formally sentenced to life in prison later this month following his conviction in the 2013 double-murder of a couple in their suburban New Orleans apartment. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office says 27-year-old Melvin Miller of Baton Rouge was convicted Wednesday on two second-degree murder counts. The verdict came seven years to the day after 22-year-old Akeem Boudreaux and 26-year-old Milan Williams were shot to death in their apartment. Prosecutors said Miller had traveled to Metairie from Baton Rouge by bus but returned to Baton Rouge in Williams'car. Sentencing is set for Feb. 20.