Former JSU President Bynum controversial choice from the start

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dr. William Bynum’s selection to lead JSU was controversial from the beginning.
The former Mississippi Valley State University president was not the preferred candidate of JSU alumni.
Jackson city leaders even expressed no confidence in the State Institutions of Higher Learning Board and supported an anti-discrimination lawsuit against the body.
“It is my pleasure to announce that the board of trustees has selected Dr. William Bynum, Jr. WHAT?! ...as the preferred candidate for Jackson State University.” announced C. D. Smith, IHL president.
Gasps of disbelief in May of 2017 and then a walkout after a 7 month wait to find out who would be the new president of Jackson State University.
Alumni disappointed that Dr. William B. Bynum, Jr. had been named the preferred candidate for the job.
Dr. McKinely Alexander said, “We don’t believe he’s a good fit for Jackson State University. We know that we have qualified graduates from JSU.”
Yalonda Owens, then president of the JSU’s National Alumni Association, sent an open letter to the college board charging the decision was made without input from the Interview Search Advisory Committee. She called the process flawed.
In response to the criticism in 2017, Dr. WIlliam Bynum said, “You know, people have their opinions and they’re entitled to that, but I’m not focusing on that. I’m focusing on the work that needs to be done.”
Bynum was hired despite the protests, prompting a lawsuit against the Institutions of Higher Learning board claiming “racially discriminatory practices.”
Retired JSU Professor Ivory Phillips urged the Jackson City Council to pass resolutions showing no faith in the IHL and supporting the anti-discrimination lawsuit.
The resolution passed in a three-to-one vote.
