Clinton police release more details on house fire that killed 7

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Clinton Police Department held a press conference Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. on a recent deadly house fire.
The fire claimed the lives of a mother and her six children. If you want to donate to their GoFundMe, CLICK HERE.
It happened around 12:30 Saturday morning on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road, according to Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge.
The fire chief said they received the call at 12:30 and crews were on scene at 12:34.
All units in the city responded to the scene. Blackledge says the victims range in age from 1 to 33 years old.
The State Fire Marshal was called in to lead the investigation. They found out that the fire started in the attic of the home.
During the press conference, the police chief said that one thing that may have made the fire worse was the asphalt shingle roof that suppresses heat.
The Chief said they do an inspection every two years on rental properties. That particular home was not due for an inspection until June.
The family was not all in the same room when the first started. Five of them were in the front bedroom and two were in the back bedroom.
The father was able to escape and is waiting on skin grafts at the hospital right now.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.