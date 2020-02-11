Car crash levels power lines, puts 100s in dark

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Power lines were knocked to the ground after a car crash in Jackson on Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened on Santa Clair Street. Entergy officials said the crash knocked out power to the area.
Significant damage was caused to a pole in the area, sending power lines toppling to the ground.
At its peak, nearly 800 customers were without power. As of 1 p.m., that number was below 300, including Baker Elementary School.
Entergy crews expect to have repairs complete near 8:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.