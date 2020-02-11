ALERT DAY: periods of rain, cooler Tuesday; storms return late Wednesday

TUESDAY: Rain will continue, though coverage and intensity may be lower than Monday through Tuesday as the stalled front sags southward. This will cause about a 20 degree temperature difference across the region, ranging from the 50s north to the 70s south. Localized flooding will continue to be an issue and any areas that have already dealt with flooding could have it aggravated. Lows will drop into the middle 50s.
WEDNESDAY: A warm front will lift across the region through the day – pushing temperatures from the morning 50s well into the 70s into the afternoon hours. In the warm, unstable air, a few strong to severe storms may develop; a squall line will track across the region through Wednesday night. The strong storms could bring damaging wind gusts, hail and a few tornadoes. The squall line will track eastward, keeping rain chances elevated into Thursday morning.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The rain will taper through Thursday as the front sluggishly moves eastward, out of the region. In its wake, highs on Thursday and Friday will only top out in the 50s, lows dropping into the 30s as skies clear out. Another surge of moisture and a few disturbances will bring back more rain chances to the area through the latter part of the weekend and into early next week.
