‘We couldn’t even have an open casket’: Family of hit and run victim begs for answers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A deadly hit and run Thursday morning leaves a family begging for answers.
Councilman Kenneth Stokes held a press conference with the victims family on the same road he lost his life.
They say in order to heal from their loss, they want answers first.
“Come forward and show your face! That’s what I need justice for my brother!”
Early Thursday morning the Bell family lost one of their own, 53-year-old Daniel Bell Jr.
“He was hit on this street that we stand on now… run over like a dog. We can’t even have an open casket.”
Bell was involved in a hit and run accident on Lampton Avenue and Rockdale Drive in Jackson.
“All that is possible will be done for the person or persons responsible for this.”
Councilman Stokes says he wants to take matters into his own hands and offer an reward for anyone who has any information that could lead to an arrest.
“We must get this killer off the streets. This could have been anyone’s family member.”
Jackson police say there are no new leads and they are still looking for the person who claimed the life of the 53 year old.
In the mean time… the family of the victim desperately seeks closure.
“Everyone wants closure for their family.. you would want the same thing for your family. He didn’t deserve to get treated like this.”
“It’s heartbreaking. I wouldn’t want to see a member of my family like that.”
“I am asking god for strength to go through this because it’s so hard.. you don’t’ run over someone three times like a dog. It doesn’t make any sense.”
Police are still looking for the car that left the scene.
“The City of Jackson is better then this.”
Those who knew and loved 53 year old Daniell Bell Jr called him Boone.
Police are still investigating this case.
