Tuscaloosa police looking for a driver who backed into a man, hitting him in a parking lot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa officers are looking for a man who struck another man with his car in a shopping center parking lot.
The driver is wanted for reckless endangerment.
Investigators say on January 3, 2020, the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to the 1500 block of E Skyland Blvd on a Reckless Endangerment call.
The man told officers he had a verbal confrontation with the driver of a maroon Honda Accord that was parked in the spot labeled for handicapped parking.
The man was attempting to report the incident when the driver backed up, striking the man causing minor injuries.
After hitting the victim, the driver left the area.
If you have information on the identity and whereabouts of the suspect shown in the security video, please call Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.
