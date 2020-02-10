State Fire Marshal: Clinton house fire deemed accidental, started in attic

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Fire Marshal determined that a house fire in Clinton that killed a mother and her six children Saturday was accidental and “electrical in nature.”
According to the findings, the fire started in the attic. It was also revealed that there were no working smoke alarms in the home.
“Without smoke alarms, there was no early detection and it may have prevented the victims from getting out in time,” said State Fire Marshall Mike Chaney.
Investigators also believe that the metal bars on the windows of the house also played a small role in the deaths.
“This is a tragic situation. The family of the victims have my sincere condolences,” said Chaney.
The father of the home, and only survivor of the fire, was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and burns. His condition is currently unknown.
