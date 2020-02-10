Lady Bulldogs score big win with second half comeback

“Wow, that was a heck of a game,” said head coach Vic Schaefer. “I have so much respect for Texas A&M, Coach Gary Blair, the staff and the players. I’m going to tell you all; Myah Taylor was the best player in the gym today. I am so proud of her, to see her go out and play in the way she did. Here’s the thing, we gave up 37 points in the first half but held them to 20 in the second. We outscored them 26-8 in the fourth quarter. That’s an amazing statistic in the Southeastern Conference against a top-20 team. I thought we were relentless. I thought that you could not kill our will tonight. Just to do what we did in that environment today, when our first half was obviously not our best half, we did not play well, but we found to get back in it.”