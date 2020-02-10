K9 Rico catches 16-year-old escapee after he committed armed robbery in Florence

FLORENCE, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Department, K9 Rico captured one of the escapees from Oakley Youth Development Center. The teen committed an armed robbery at Country Meat Packers on Hwy 49 Monday morning.
Chief Thomas says just after 9:00 a.m., a customer was robbed of a small amount of money in the parking lot.
The teen drove off in a stolen black Honda.
Shortly after this robbery, he was arrested and taken down by K9 officer Rico in Richland East.
