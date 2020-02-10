Three juveniles escape from Oakley school, may be armed

The boys were wearing blue tee shirts, khaki pants, and black shoes when they escaped.

By Morgan Howard and Cheryl Lasseter | February 10, 2020 at 9:48 AM CST - Updated February 10 at 10:21 AM

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, three young men escaped from Oakley Youth Development Center Sunday around 8:00 p.m.

Captain Tyree Jones said that they received a call at 9:42 concerning the escape.

The escapees include 18-year-old Isaiah Rowell (white male), and an unidentified 15-year-old (white male) and unidentified 16-year-old (black male).

Captain Jones said the three juveniles escaped together. The school has their own private security that patrols the grounds.

A car was stolen from the 1100 block of Fairchilds Road in Raymond, which was reported at 11:00 Sunday night.

Captain Jones cannot confirm the boys stole the vehicle, but he said the incidents may be linked. The stolen car is a 2016 black Honda Accord, license plate HZB 933. There was a small caliber handgun inside the car when it was stolen.

They were possibly spotted around 3 a.m. in the stolen car in Grenada.

If you see the escapees, or the car, call authorities right away.

