Fire victims’ pastor share message of comfort and strength after Clinton tragedy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Empty pews show where the Presley family would sometimes sit on Sunday at the Raymond Road Baptist Church. Members were getting ready for their first service after the tragedy.
“Many of my brother pastors can’t wrap their minds around it. They’ve never been here before. It’s a tragic loss that we’ve had as a church family,” said Pastor Josh Horner.
Pastor Horner said the Presley family was active in Sunday School. The kids were also part of the children’s ministry, and their father joined the men’s department. The pastor is standing on his faith to get him and the congregation through this tough time.
“The words that kept coming to mind and find comfort is trust The Lord with all my heart. Lean not on my own understanding. In all of my ways acknowledge Him and let Him direct our paths. Also, God is our comfort. God is our strength. He’s a very present help in the time of trouble. I know they have many friends and family who are trying to process this information just like we are. I would say the same thing to them is that our hope is found in Jesus,” said Horner.
Although seven members of the family will no longer sit on these pews, church members are saving a seat for Jake for his return.
The church has created the Jake Presley Fund to help him with funeral expenses.
The church address is 4622 Raymond Road in Jackson.
