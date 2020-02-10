Escaped Covington Co. inmate captured in Texas

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly a month after three inmates escaped through a skylight inside the Covington County Jail, the third and final suspect is back in custody.
Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning that Christopher Love was arrested in Houston, Texas. Jail records show he was captured on Sunday.
Love, Alexander Knight and Dylan Parr used bedsheets to escape from the jail on the night of Jan. 15, according to Sheriff Darrell Perkins.
Covington County deputies captured Parr in the Hot Coffee community two days later.
U.S. Marshals arrested Knight at his father’s home in Seminary on Jan. 30. Perkins said eight people, including one juvenile, were arrested and charged in connection with Knight’s escape.
Perkins added that Knight’s girlfriend was shot during the raid to take Knight into custody after the woman got into an altercation with a law enforcement officer. It is not clear if the woman will be facing criminal charges.
Perkins said the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is handling the shooting aspect of the investigation.
Prior to the escape, Parr was being held at the jail on a charge of manslaughter. Knight was jailed on one count of commercial burglary, and Love was being held at the jail on a court order, Perkins said.
Perkins told WDAM the day after the escape that jail staff was working to make security improvements to the facility.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.