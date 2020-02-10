2 arrested, 1 at large after man shot inside Vicksburg home

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested two people after a shooting this weekend in Vicksburg.
Kenan Jackson, 17, and Carissa Branch, 22, are charged with aggravated assault after 48-year-old Sebastian Davis was shot on Irene Street on Saturday.
Jackson and Branch are also charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, and attempted aggravated assault.
A third suspect, Deontre Smith, is wanted by police. It’s unclear what his involvement was.
Jackson’s bond was set at $400,000 while Branch’s bond is $250,000.
Davis remains at the hospital in stable condition.
