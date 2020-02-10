ALERT DAY: rain, storms likely through mid-week

MONDAY: The beginning of an active pattern through mid-week; expect on and off rain and storms to move over the region as a stalled boundary acts as a focal mechanism. At times, the rain could come down quick, fast and in a hurry, leading up to flooding concerns. This will be most likely in the area that sees a rain band train over the same region over and over again. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and spin-up tornado risk through early evening. Storms threat diminishes tonight, but rain lingers with lows dropping into the 60s.