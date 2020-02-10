ALERT DAY: rain, storms likely through mid-week

MONDAY: The beginning of an active pattern through mid-week; expect on and off rain and storms to move over the region as a stalled boundary acts as a focal mechanism. At times, the rain could come down quick, fast and in a hurry, leading up to flooding concerns. This will be most likely in the area that sees a rain band train over the same region over and over again. Expect highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail and spin-up tornado risk through early evening. Storms threat diminishes tonight, but rain lingers with lows dropping into the 60s.
TUESDAY: Rain will continue, though coverage and intensity may be lower than Monday through Tuesday as the stalled front sags southward. This will cause about a 20 degree temperature difference across the region, ranging from the 50s north to the 70s south.
EXTENDED FORECAST: The unsettled pattern continues into Wednesday as the system finally begins to make a move to exit the region – but that will bring another risk of strong to severe storms through Wednesday afternoon and evening. Damaging wind and a few tornadoes will be possible Wednesday as the cold front moves through. This will also take temperatures from the 70s Wednesday to the 50s for highs Thursday and Friday. While we’ll have a little lull in the activity late week, more rain is possible by the weekend ahead.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.