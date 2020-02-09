Warm Today; Flooding and Strong Storms By Monday

The warming trend kicks in today. Starting out near 50 degrees this morning; highs surge into the lower 70s by afternoon as clouds continue to increase. Despite the clouds, most spots remain dry through early evening. Unfortunately, the warmer weather is happening in advance of our next storm system that will bring widespread rain Monday through Wednesday night, including a significant risk for flooding. On average, we’re expecting 4-6 inches in Central Mississippi with the potential for locally higher amounts. In addition to the flask flooding threat, strong to severe storms are possible both Monday and Wednesday. For Monday, damaging straight line wind is the primary threat. Wednesday threats include damaging wind along with the chance for a few tornadoes. Stay with WLBT and Fox 40 for the latest forecast updates.