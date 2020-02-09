Tigers dominate Alcorn, improve win streak to four games

For the first time all season, Jackson State had two players score 20+ as Tristan Jarrett led with 24 points and Roland Griffin with 23 points. Jarrett also capped the night 3-of-4 from beyond the arc with three assists and four three boards, while Griffin grabbed seven boards, two assists and one steal. Griffin was 10-of-14 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.