Tigers dominate Alcorn, improve win streak to four games

JACKSON, Miss. - The Tigers improved their win streak in conference play to four straight with Saturday night’s 29-point victory over in-state rival Alcorn.
For the first time all season, Jackson State had two players score 20+ as Tristan Jarrett led with 24 points and Roland Griffin with 23 points. Jarrett also capped the night 3-of-4 from beyond the arc with three assists and four three boards, while Griffin grabbed seven boards, two assists and one steal. Griffin was 10-of-14 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free throw line.
Jayveous McKinnis added a team best with 11 rebounds as well as five blocks. The sophomore from Brandon (Miss.) had eight points.In nearly 11 minutes of action off the bench, Khalil Spencer provided eight points on 4-of-6 shooting with four rebounds.
Other notable Tigers included Venjie Wallis with six points, three steals and Jonas James with six points and five assists.As a team, JSU was 30-of-56 (53.6%) shooting and 7-of-11 (63.6 %) from three-point territory. The Tigers also out rebounded Alcorn 39-34 and notched 40 points in the paint.
JSU never trailed in the contest including a 12-0 start to the game and a 31 point lead in the final minute of play.
The Blue and White improved to 9-14 overall and 6-4 in SWAC play with the win as they return to action Monday night versus Southern with tip-off slated for 8 p.m. on ESPNU
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.