Ole Miss downs Florida for second straight win

The Rebels revved up the defense right from the start. After Florida made its first two buckets of the game, Ole Miss kept the opposition without a field goal for nearly nine minutes. The Gators missed nine consecutive shots, and Ole Miss took advantage with a 10-0 run. Shuler drilled a three before Tyree rattled off seven straight points. The senior nailed a triple of his own and followed it with a deuce. Stealing the ball at the top of the Gators’ key, Tyree drove to the other end of the floor and pulled up from the elbow for a transition jumper. The sequence put the Rebels up 19-8 midway through the first half.